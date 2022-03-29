Veranda Learning IPO subscription status: Veranda Learning IPO subscribed 94% on Day 1

New Delhi: The maiden public offer of Veranda Learning Solutions received a strong retail investor response on Day 1 of the bidding process, with their quota being subscribed over 4 times.

Overall, the issue received 94 per cent bids so far on day 1 of the bidding process. The education services player is eyeing to raise Rs 200 crore via its initial public offering (IPO), which is entirely a fresh issue. The offer will close for subscription on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

According to the data from BSE, the company fetched bids for 87,53,400 equity shares as against 1,17,88,365 equity shares offered in the issue as of 5 pm on Day 1.

The company has reserved up to 75 per cent of the total offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whereas non-institutional investors (NIIs) will…