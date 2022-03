Zee Business Video Team | Updated: March 29, 2022 13:17 pm

The initial public offering (IPO) of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited is opening for subscription on March 29, Tuesday. The three-day IPO will close on March 31. The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 130-137 per equity share. One lot comprises 100 shares and a minimum order quantity of 100 shares. The company’s issue size aggregates to Rs 200 crore (fresh issue).