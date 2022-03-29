Veranda Learning Solutions Ipo: Should You Subscribe?

Coaching services provider Veranda Learning Solutions’ initial public offer (IPO) to raise up to Rs 200 crore hit the Street on Tuesday. The Veranda Learning public offer comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 200 crore. The subscription window will close on Thursday, March 31.

Investors can bid for shares in a price band of Rs 130-137 apiece in multiples of 100 under the Veranda Learning IPO.

At the upper end of the price band, one lot of shares will cost investors Rs 13,700.

Hem Securities

The company is bringing the issue at a price-to-book multiple of 8.15 times on a pre-issue book value basis, according to the brokerage.

Hem recommends avoiding the issue looking at the company’s financials and valuation. It, however, said the the company’s business model is…