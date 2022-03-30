Veranda Learning Solutions IPO subscribed 74% on Day 1 driven by retail investors

Chennai-based Veranda Learning Solutions’ initial public offering (IPO) subscribed by 74% of the total issue size on Day 1. The company launched its public offer on March 29 and will allow subscriptions till March 31. The IPO received massive demand from retail investors on the first day with the portion reserved for this category fully subscribing.

The company’s issue size aggregates to ₹200 crore. It has a price band of ₹130 to ₹137 apiece.

On Day 1, NSE data showed that the IPO received cumulative bids of 87,53,400 equity shares against the offered size of 1,17,88,365 equity shares – thereby subscribing by 74% of the total issue.

From the total bids received today, the portion reserved for retail individual…