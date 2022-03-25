Verdict reached in ex-Vanderbilt nurse trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville jury found former Vanderbilt nurse Radonda Watt guilty of two charges in the 2017 death of 75-year-old Charlene Murphy.

Watt has been found guilty of abusing an impaired adult. In a case of negligent homicide, he has been found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

His sentence has been fixed on May 13.

Earlier on Friday, Watt spoke with News 2, before the jury reached a decision. Stephanie Langston, saying that she is ready for what is to come. "I'm glad we've gotten to this point, it's been 4 and a half years.