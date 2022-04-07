Verhofstadt: “Russian coal boycott is ridiculous, we must approve 6,000 people around Putin, we have their names”

In a high-profile speech, former prime minister and current MEP Guy Verhofstadt (RenewEurope) made firewood for the EU sanctions policy. In his fiery discourse, he specifically addresses the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, who was visiting the European Parliament.

Following the massacres by Russian troops in several Ukrainian villages, the West is preparing a new series of sanctions against the Kremlin.

Europe has already boycotted coal, but several capitals, including Berlin and Vienna, are still putting the brakes on gas and oil restrictions. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner says it is impossible to do without Russian gas: “We must impose strict sanctions, but in the short term the Russian gas supply is irreplaceable”, with supply cuts “would hurt us more than …