Verhofstadt's Committed Speech to the European Parliament: "Total Sanctions, Otherwise the War Will Continue" (VIDEO)

Verhofstadt’s Committed Speech to the European Parliament: “Total Sanctions, Otherwise the War Will Continue” (VIDEO)

Progressive sanctions packages do not work with a dict. It works with democracies that have one referendum

But it faced some signs of discord among the 27 member states – in particular Germany, reluctant to cut from Russian gas – and the inability of sanctions to stop Putin, former prime minister Guy Verhofstadt said in a speech. that has been viewed millions of times: “Do you know why your strategy isn’t working? Because progressive sanctions packages don’t work with an autocracy. It works with democracies whose opinion is public opinion.” Yes, there is a real public opinion. Which does not exist in Russia anymore.”


Read Full News