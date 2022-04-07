Verhofstadt’s Committed Speech to the European Parliament: “Total Sanctions, Otherwise the War Will Continue” (VIDEO)

Progressive sanctions packages do not work with a dict. It works with democracies that have one referendum

But it faced some signs of discord among the 27 member states – in particular Germany, reluctant to cut from Russian gas – and the inability of sanctions to stop Putin, former prime minister Guy Verhofstadt said in a speech. that has been viewed millions of times: “Do you know why your strategy isn’t working? Because progressive sanctions packages don’t work with an autocracy. It works with democracies whose opinion is public opinion.” Yes, there is a real public opinion. Which does not exist in Russia anymore.”

6,000 people around Putin attacked

RenewEurope MEPs condemned the fifth package of sanctions provided by 27. “What does this fifth package approve? Coal. This is ridiculous. Coal only represents 3% of imports…