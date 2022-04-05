Verify an additional $6,000 bonus for three groups that use Profit

In this way the ANSES confirmed the payment of the new bonus which will be given during this month with the aim of giving only those who are in a weak economic position and to balance the assets with the inflation that occurred in the previous season.

Who deposits ANSES bonds in April

Retirement program holders, pensioners and those who charge for empowerment work will be able to access this additional amount.

The total value of the bond was set at $6,000, although amounts may change as they update. Minimum, Vital and Mobile Pay (SMVyM) Confirmed last week.

Bonus for Work Enhancement Program

The Ministry of Social Development was the one who confirmed that the holders of Enhance Work would charge,…