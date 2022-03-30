Verizon customers receive spam text message from their own number

Have you received spam text messages sent from your own phone number in the past few days? What’s going on over here.

Verizon customers have reported receiving spam text messages sent from their own phone numbers. Reports say that the link takes the user to a Russian TV website.

As in a. posted in Verizon Community ForumThe text message reads “Free Message: Your bill for March has been paid. Thank you, here’s a small gift for you” followed by what appears to be a link made up of seemingly random characters.