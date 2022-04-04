Veronica Llinas and Gustavo Noriega’s Tough Crossing on Twitter for Malvinas War: “Lack of Respect”

Veronica Lillinas And gustavo noriega they had A Tough Cross on Twitter On a very sensitive issue: falklands war, As is often the case on social networks, the effect of the exchange of views caused tension on the Internet and users favored the actress and journalist’s position.

It was celebrated on Saturday, April 2, in Argentina The Veteran’s Day and the Fallen in the Malvinas War A tribute to the fighters who starred 40 years after the incident in one of the darkest and saddest pages in the nation’s history. The date was established by legislation of the National Congress in the year 2000, where it was established as an immovable holiday.

NorwayIn his personal profile on the bird’s network, where he has 96,800 thousand followers,…