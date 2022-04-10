Verstappen F1 fuel system issues ‘completely different’ to Bahrain problem

Verstappen was set to finish second at Albert Park on Sunday, with only 20 laps to slow down and park on the side of the track after Turn 1 and retire from the race.

This marked Verstappen’s second DNF in three races, meaning he is already 46 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc, who had scored a dominant victory for Ferrari in Melbourne.

Verstappen said it was “unacceptable” to struggle so much with credibility after the race and that he was “already miles behind” in the fight to defend his championship.

Speaking in the Albert Park paddock after the Red Bull team debrief, Team Principal Horner confirmed that a fuel system issue was responsible for Verstappen’s retirement.

“Obviously it is very disappointing to have DNF on Max’s car,” Horner said.

“it…