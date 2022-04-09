Versus / Nacional practically fired Olympia in the Battle of Aperturas

Paraguayan Soccer April 8 22:26

The National also went to Para Uno to celebrate. They beat Olympia 2–1 after a spectacular comeback and featured Argentina’s Facundo Bruera. With the new defeat at home, Dean practically called off the fight for the Apertura tournament before finishing the first round.

Olympias thought of a match against Pearol in Uruguay to form a fairly alternative team, and it cost them again. Although it started well, Julio Casares’ team never played well collectively and lacked ideas to replace the rhyme, either with transfers or empty balls.

National built a team with balance, but with a lot of aggressive players like…