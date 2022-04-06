Versus / Olympia and Cerro bored the continent

Copa Libertadores 2022 April 5 20:15

Olimpia and Cerro Porteo, both debuted in Group G of the Copa Libertadores 2022, did not advance past a thumping goalless draw at Defensoras del Chaco. Being a classic, it had its share of emotions and suspense, but little else to the mainland it offered both football-wise.

In the first half, after a better start from Barca, Olympias were much better, but with variants, Cerro equalized in the second leg and created more chances to unbalance the scoreboard.

El Ciclone surprised us from the start with three midfielders, two wingers and one striker: Marcelo Moreno Martins, who was suffering too much alone. it fell…