“Very demanding and a perfectionist” – Alain Prost on Alpine driver Fernando Alonso | The SportsRush

“Very demanding and a perfectionist” – Former champion and Alpine’s special advisor Alain Prost has reserved praise for returning driver Fernando Alonso.

Alain Prost is a champion in his own right, and as such, witnessing fellow champion Fernando Alonso return to F1 to race for his team Alpine has delighted him.

Speaking to Le Figaro and quoted by The 10 Sport, Prost commented on how the Spaniard pushes himself and the team to do their best. Alonso, on his part, is eager to win a 3rd world title and sees Alpine as the right platform to do that.

“A driver with such a personality automatically brings something. Fernando is very demanding and a perfectionist. He asks a lot. It’s up to us to assume it.

“But he is also aware it is probably not this year that he will be able to win races on a regular basis. What is certain is that even the point for 10th place, he will fight body and soul to bring it back.”

And giving the goods for your phone. #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/DR9iebi5dk — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) March 31, 2021

Alain Prost counting on Esteban Ocon to deliver

Prost also spoke about Alonso’s partner Esteban Ocon who had an underwhelming first season with Renault/Alpine, finishing P12 overall. The Frenchman finished P13 in the season-opener at Bahrain this campaign and will need to step up to help Alpine rise up the standings.

“We must not forget it is always the pair of drivers who make a team progress. We also expect a lot from Esteban. He now knows the team. We changed things for him, especially his race engineer. Everything has been done to make it as comfortable as possible.”

Read more: “I wouldn’t necessarily trust Ocon”- Mika Hakkinen wouldn’t want a teammate like Alpine’s Esteban Ocon