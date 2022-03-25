‘Very difficult decision to make’

The famous canning Hurleys have been forced to close after 11 years of service, the Hurley-making business has announced.

Based in Portumna, the company is run by the Canning family that includes Galway hurling legend Ollie and Joe.

In a statement released this afternoon, Cannings explained that the decision was made due to “a persistent and persistent ash-borne disease affecting most of our supply routes.”

The statement outlines two issues arising from this problem. The first pertains to “serious supply chain issues in securing quality ash planks and delivery of the same”, while there is also an issue regarding supply chain breakdown “with the number of ash planks we are able to make our business viable.” were able”.

The…