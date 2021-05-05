Very easy home remedies that will help you to cure your curly hair.

As a woman with curly hair, you may have experienced many attempts to deal with your tangled hair that just seems not to behave. Have you ever fallen asleep after washing your hair and woke up three times with long hair? Yes, we understand your concerns and we are here for you. Whisk one egg in a bowl and add 1 tablespoon mayonnaise and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Mix the ingredients well and make a paste. Apply the mixture on your hair and leave it for about 30 minutes before you wash your hair thoroughly with cold water. Repeat this process once a week for best results.

Avocado helps rejuvenate and moisturize the scalp. It relaxes the scalp and promotes the growth of strong and healthy hair. This is an effective way to set your curls correctly. Yogurt is also known to moisturize the hair and maintain the pH level of the scalp. Mash an avocado and mix it with 2 tablespoons of yogurt to make a creamy paste. Apply this paste on your hair and leave it for about an hour before washing it with water and shampoo. Repeat this process once or twice a week for best results. Hibiscus balances hair growth and deeply conditions hair from the pores.

It gently cleanses the hair and relaxes the scalp. It is one of the most effective natural remedies for curly hair. Grind four hibiscus flowers with some leaves and some water. Apply it on your hair and leave it for about 20 minutes before washing your hair with lukewarm water. You can shampoo your hair the next day. Repeat this process once or twice a week for best results. Apple cider vinegar helps prevent the growth of fungi and bacteria and keeps the hair and scalp healthy. This will give your hair a healthy and natural shine.

Depending on the length of your hair, take equal amounts of apple cider vinegar and water and mix them. Shampoo your hair thoroughly and rub it using this solution. Leave them for a few minutes and then wash them off with cold water after a while. Repeat this process once or twice a month for best results. Beer is known to deeply hydrate and nourish your hair and also gives it a prominent shine. It is perfect for managing your curly hair as it will revive your curls and make them bouncy, soft and shiny.