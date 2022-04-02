Very friendly World Cup draw with Orange as opponents of Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador

National coach Louis van Gaal had predicted it in advance: “It will be Qatar, because my luck hangs on my ass.” And so it happened. In the draw for the 2022 World Cup, the Dutch national team is tied with vulnerable host country Qatar, but also Senegal and Ecuador.

The Orange team was placed fourth in Group A, which means it will not play the first match of the World Cup. The Netherlands’ first game is against Senegal on the first day on 21 November. The Orange team will play against Ecuador on 25 November and Qatar on 29 November.

Continue to watch the eighth final

If the Netherlands survives the group stage, it will face a group B country in the eighth final. This includes England, America and Iran. The fourth country in that group would be Scotland, Ukraine or Wales. These playoffs are yet to be played.