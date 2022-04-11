Very Important to Use New Ball Well And Take Wickets Upfront, Says Mohammed Shami

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami stated that his role in the side is an extremely important one, of taking wickets early on with the new ball.

In IPL 2022, Shami has been the leading wicket-taker for the side, picking six wickets in three matches at an average of 15.16 and economy rate of 7.58, becoming a crucial cog in the wheel for Gujarat to be lone unbeaten side in the tournament.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“My role has always been said that the more you use your swing with the new ball and with tight lines, the better it is for the team as it is very important to use the new ball well. When you have so many options, it is very important to think of taking wickets upfront. When you have so many options behind, it is very important to…