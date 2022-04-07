Very intelligent daughters of Vladimir Putin in the eyes of Western countries

Published on :
The United States on Wednesday announced a new round of economic and financial sanctions it describes as “disastrous” against Russia, specifically targeting the two daughters of Russian President Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova. , who are now subject to freezing their assets. in country. An unprecedented approval in the immediate crew of Vladimir Putin.
The United States wanted to hit hard. Washington has taken a step forward by approving the family of the owner of the Kremlin for the first time. The White House on Wednesday, April 6, announced a new set of sanctions against Russia, specifically targeting the country’s banks and elite, but the entry of Russian President Vladimir Putin, by imposing sanctions against the latter’s daughters. , because ” in tyranny …
