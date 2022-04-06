Very poor operation for Everton in the race to keep

The crucial meeting at the bottom of the table between Burnley and Burnley at Turf Moor.

toffee Frank is in a critical position on three points from Lampard’s Watford, removed first, while Burnley is last.

Collins (12th) opened the scoring for Seine Dyche’s troops, keeping Burnley in control.

But Everton returned to the locker room with an advantage, thanks to two penalties converted by Richardson (18th and 41st).

However, after the break, Burnley managed to turn the match around. Jay Rodriguez (57th) equalized first, before Cornet (85th) gave Burnley a win late in the game. A win that restarts the race to keep up.