LATEST

Vestas-led coalition to commercialise tech for wind blade recycling – Renewables Now

May 17 (Renewables Now) – Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) is leading a group of industry and academia players seeking to commercialise technology that will allow wind turbine blades to be fully recycled, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer said today.

Wind turbines are mostly recyclable, with the exception of turbine blade material, or thermoset composites. The new coalition, called CETEC (Circular Economy for Thermosets Epoxy Composites), will aim to address this to achieve a fully recyclable wind turbine value chain, the company explains. CETEC is partly funded by Innovation Fund Denmark (IFD) and also includes leading epoxy producer Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN), the Danish Technological Institute (DTI) and Aarhus University.

The new technology is a two-step process — thermoset composites are first broken into fibre and epoxy and then the epoxy is further broken up into base components similar to virgin materials, which can be used for the production of new turbine blades. The technology has been developed by an innovation initiative called DreamWind and run by the same partners.

CETEC’s objective is to present a fully-scoped solution ready for industrial adoption within three years.

“As global commitments to a net-zero future increase, it’s absolutely crucial to ensure the wind industry can scale sustainably, which includes Vestas fulfilling our ambition to produce zero-waste turbines by 2040,” said Allan Korsgaard Poulsen, head of sustainability and advanced materials, Vestas Innovation and Concepts.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

97
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
91
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
70
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
41
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top