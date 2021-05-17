Vestas-led coalition to commercialise tech for wind blade recycling – Renewables Now

May 17 (Renewables Now) – Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) is leading a group of industry and academia players seeking to commercialise technology that will allow wind turbine blades to be fully recycled, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer said today.

Wind turbines are mostly recyclable, with the exception of turbine blade material, or thermoset composites. The new coalition, called CETEC (Circular Economy for Thermosets Epoxy Composites), will aim to address this to achieve a fully recyclable wind turbine value chain, the company explains. CETEC is partly funded by Innovation Fund Denmark (IFD) and also includes leading epoxy producer Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN), the Danish Technological Institute (DTI) and Aarhus University.

The new technology is a two-step process — thermoset composites are first broken into fibre and epoxy and then the epoxy is further broken up into base components similar to virgin materials, which can be used for the production of new turbine blades. The technology has been developed by an innovation initiative called DreamWind and run by the same partners.

CETEC’s objective is to present a fully-scoped solution ready for industrial adoption within three years.

“As global commitments to a net-zero future increase, it’s absolutely crucial to ensure the wind industry can scale sustainably, which includes Vestas fulfilling our ambition to produce zero-waste turbines by 2040,” said Allan Korsgaard Poulsen, head of sustainability and advanced materials, Vestas Innovation and Concepts.