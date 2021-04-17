Veta Arteaga full Bellator 257 post-fight press conference

Interview with Veta Arteaga above

Veta Arteaga and Desiree Yanez went at it for the complete 15 minute scheduled contest and when it was all stated and performed, it was Arteaga who left the Mohegan Solar Area with a majority choice victory.

Arteaga (6-4) was the aggressor all through the combat and even rocked Yanez (5-3) within the second spherical with onerous punch. Whereas the previous title challenger rocked Yanez in that spherical, she was deducted some extent in that spherical for an unlawful knee.

Yanez had her moments within the combat as she secured a number of takedowns and landed some good strikes of her personal.

Following the combat, Artega spoke to MyMMANews and different media shops in regards to the combat in her post-fight press convention. You possibly can watch her interview within the video above.

For a full misplaced of Bellator 257 outcomes, click on right here.