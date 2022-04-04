Veteran actor Satish Kaushik gets nostalgic and shares a heartwarming memory from his childhood on The Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: Bollywood industry’s director, producer and actor, Satish Kaushik will be the special guest this Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show along with his dear friends Annu Kapoor and Rumi Jaffery. The show will be celebrating the ‘Dosti Special’ with the trio of guests and the veteran actor who has made India laugh with his comedic timing in the flurry of characters he has given to Indian cinema. Satish will be seen getting nostalgic on the show and talk about special childhood memory and his father.

In conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Satish Kaushik spoke about how all three of them have been brought up in small towns and because of that, they know how to grab opportunities. Then at the behest of his friend, Annu Kapoor, the actor shared a…