Veteran Dhoni lights up IPL opener but Kolkata wins

MS Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 38-ball 50 as his team Chennai Super Kings lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in the first match of the IPL on Saturday.

The 40-year-old Dhoni, who handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday, batted in Mumbai to put Chennai at 5-131 at 5-61.

Kolkata chased down their target in 18.3 overs unbeaten on 20 from new captain Shreyas Iyer at the start of the Indian Premier League. Ajinkya Rahane top scored with 44 runs.

Iyer, who replaced Eoin Morgan of England as the captain of the team, said, “When MS Dhoni is batting there is always tension, especially in the last three overs when the dew is coming.” “We just have to pick up the pace from here.”

Chennai fast bowler Dwayne Bravo claimed that three…