LATEST

Veteran ‘keeper Milan Borjan finally getting chance to honour his adopted Canada with magical World Cup run

Posted on
Veteran 'keeper Milan Borjan finally getting chance to honour his adopted Canada with magical World Cup run

In March 2018, soon after John Herdman coached Canadian women to Canadian men, he held his first camp in Murcia, Spain. He knew he had some skeptical minds to change, and some wounded hearts to mend. He soon met with goalkeeper Milan Borjan – according to Hardman, one of the few big names who even bothered to show up – to talk about where the team was, and where they might go together.

“I remember sitting with this guy, the excitement was pouring out of him,” Herdman said this week ahead of Canada’s potential World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica on Thursday night. If there’s one certainty about Herdmann’s otherwise top-secret lineup, it’s that Borjan will be in target — in no small part due to long-ago talks at Murcia.

“I…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top