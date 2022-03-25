Veteran ‘keeper Milan Borjan finally getting chance to honour his adopted Canada with magical World Cup run

In March 2018, soon after John Herdman coached Canadian women to Canadian men, he held his first camp in Murcia, Spain. He knew he had some skeptical minds to change, and some wounded hearts to mend. He soon met with goalkeeper Milan Borjan – according to Hardman, one of the few big names who even bothered to show up – to talk about where the team was, and where they might go together.

“I remember sitting with this guy, the excitement was pouring out of him,” Herdman said this week ahead of Canada’s potential World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica on Thursday night. If there’s one certainty about Herdmann’s otherwise top-secret lineup, it’s that Borjan will be in target — in no small part due to long-ago talks at Murcia.

“I…