Veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler officially signs with Toronto Blue Jesse

Dunedin, Fla. – Dexter Fowler has signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays with an invitation to major league spring training.

The veteran outfielder’s arrival at the Blue Jays Spring Training Facility in Dunedin, Fla., was widely reported before the team made the official announcement Thursday morning.

The switch-hitting 36-year-old Fowler scored .209 runs with a home run and five runs in 43 at-bats for the Los Angeles Angels last season.

He tore his ACL on April 9 when he awkwardly slammed into second base against Toronto.