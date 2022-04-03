Veteran RB Frank Gore says he plans to sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers to retire with the team

Running back, Frank Gore said he plans to sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers and retire as a member of the team that drafted him.
“We’re still trying to figure out when I’m going to do my one-day contract. To sign, make my retirement,” Gore said. SFNiners YouTube Channel, He offered a deadline of “two months” for this to happen.
Gore, 38, said he hopes to work in the front office of the Niners.
“I love looking at talent. I love evaluating talent and I love the ball,” Gore said. “They and [the 49ers] I know I know football players, what does it take to be a football player.”
Gore was the 49ers’ third round out of Miami in the 2005 draft. He played…
