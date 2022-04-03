Veteran RB Frank Gore says he plans to sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers to retire with the team

Running back, Frank Gore said he plans to sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers and retire as a member of the team that drafted him.

“We’re still trying to figure out when I’m going to do my one-day contract. To sign, make my retirement,” Gore said. SFNiners YouTube Channel, He offered a deadline of “two months” for this to happen.

Gore, 38, said he hopes to work in the front office of the Niners.

Yardstick Hall of Fame? Emmit Smith 18,355 Yes Walter Peyton 16,726 Yes frank gore 16,000 , – ESPN stats and information

“I love looking at talent. I love evaluating talent and I love the ball,” Gore said. “They and [the 49ers] I know I know football players, what does it take to be a football player.”

Gore was the 49ers’ third round out of Miami in the 2005 draft. He played…