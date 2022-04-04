Veteran WUSA9 anchor Bruce Johnson dies at 71

Mr Johnson was part of a second wave of on-camera black journalists who spent 44 years at WUSA (Channel 9), following the unprecedented path set by Max Robinson and Jim Vance. In 1976, he joined a popular team of news reporters and anchors in Washington’s CBS affiliate (later called WTOP, later WDVM and WUSA), which included Gordon Peterson, Jesse Hayward, Maureen Bunyan and Glenn Brenner .

Story continues below ad

Over the decades, Mr Johnson developed a reputation for covering serious parts of the city, gaining on-the-ground knowledge of those residents and taking questions from city leaders taking into account his approach.