Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice

Vettel’s Aston Martin had stopped on the track with a power unit issue, forcing the German to go on fireman duty briefly after stopping the car.

After the end of the session, a marshal offered him the use of a scooter. Vettel went back into the pits, waving to the crowd – at some points with both hands – and his crashed helmet mounted over his head.

However, Vettel was later reported by the authorities for “entering the track without permission” and the steward was later called out for “unauthorized use of a scooter on the track”.

The rules state that no one may walk on the track within five minutes of the end of the session, but one of the exceptions is “drivers, while driving or walking, must first obtain permission from the marshal to do so”. .