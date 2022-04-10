Vettel says 2022 F1 season “couldn’t get any worse”

Vettel competed in his first 2022 race after sitting out with COVID-19 rounding out Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

With the four-time world champion already short of so much seat time, he was left behind even further by technical problems in Melbourne practice.

Vettel had to park his AMR22 near the end of FP1 with a loss of power, causing an engine change that saw him miss FP2.

On Saturday he was confined to just five laps before crashing out of FP3 and was eliminated in Q1 after barely making it out, after an impressive repair work by the team.

At the start of Sunday’s race, Vettel and teammate Lance Stroll attempted to take advantage of an early safety car to get a free stop for the new tyres, but on lap 23 Vettel lost control at the High Turn 5 exit. …