VFNR VS CCMH St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Live Score Dream11 Match-9 Prediction Sunrisers Vs Heritage Scorecard







Vieux Fort South Sunrisers (VFSS) and Central Castries Mindoo Heritage (CCMH) are all set to deliver exceptional performance in today’s match. It will be the 9th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast which will occur on 4th May 2021. However, both sides are exceptional in their own ways, CCMH tops the chances to emerge as the winner of this scheduled match at 10 PM. The matches are getting held in St. Lucia at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium at Gros Islet. Let’s get into the Match details of Match-9 including the previous performances of the participating teams and playing XI.

Interestingly, Castries has not played any match so far and will be performing in their first-ever. Still, they snatch the chances to attain victory tonight. In the league standings, CCMH is only three ranks below the table toppers and has been occupying the fourth position. The team has no points in their account yet and it will truly depend on the conclusion of tonight’s match. If they succeed in winning the 9th match, then they will definitely earn some points and might get a promotion in their current position. To reach the top position, they have to win at least two matches consecutively.

LEAGUE- St. Lucia T10 Blast

MATCH- VFNR VS CCMH

DATE- 4th May 2021

TIME- 10:00 PM IS

VENUE- Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Discussing North Raiders a bit, they are at the 12th position in the league. They have competed in one match where they could not register any victory. The team is preparing to hunt down their rival teams to gain points which will help them get the higher positions in the standings. Basically, they all have to perform better in tonight’s match as they badly need points to go ahead in the game. VFR’s first match was against Soufriere Sulphir City Stars (SSCS) in which they missed to earn points.

PROBABLE XI:

Old Fort North Raiders: Richie Robert, Kamanie Laure, Jevin Isidore, Kerlan Martial, Dyondre Taylor, Eardley Dupres, Kurdney Constantine, Dishon Rampal, Rydell Baptiste, Jermain Harding, Delan Martial

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Ackeem Auguste, Johnnel Eugene, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette

VFNR and CCMH had an exciting match last year where Castries have marked their dominance over Vieux Fort. They beat them with a huge margin of 61 runs. After that encounter, both sides will be facing off each other for the first time. Let’s see if Castries defeat Fort again in the upcoming match or will Fort will take their revenge on them for defeating them earlier. For live scores and toss winner results, follow our site.