ENTERTAINMENT

VFNR VS CCMH St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Live Score Dream11 Match-9 Prediction Sunrisers Vs Heritage Scorecard

VFNR VS CCMH St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Live Score Dream11 Match-9 Prediction Sunrisers Vs Heritage Scorecard



Vieux Fort South Sunrisers (VFSS) and Central Castries Mindoo Heritage (CCMH) are all set to deliver exceptional performance in today’s match. It will be the 9th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast which will occur on 4th May 2021. However, both sides are exceptional in their own ways, CCMH tops the chances to emerge as the winner of this scheduled match at 10 PM. The matches are getting held in St. Lucia at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium at Gros Islet. Let’s get into the Match details of Match-9 including the previous performances of the participating teams and playing XI.

Interestingly, Castries has not played any match so far and will be performing in their first-ever. Still, they snatch the chances to attain victory tonight. In the league standings, CCMH is only three ranks below the table toppers and has been occupying the fourth position. The team has no points in their account yet and it will truly depend on the conclusion of tonight’s match. If they succeed in winning the 9th match, then they will definitely earn some points and might get a promotion in their current position. To reach the top position, they have to win at least two matches consecutively.

LEAGUE- St. Lucia T10 Blast
MATCH- VFNR VS CCMH
DATE- 4th May 2021
TIME- 10:00 PM IS
VENUE- Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Discussing North Raiders a bit, they are at the 12th position in the league. They have competed in one match where they could not register any victory. The team is preparing to hunt down their rival teams to gain points which will help them get the higher positions in the standings. Basically, they all have to perform better in tonight’s match as they badly need points to go ahead in the game. VFR’s first match was against Soufriere Sulphir City Stars (SSCS) in which they missed to earn points.

PROBABLE XI:

Old Fort North Raiders: Richie Robert, Kamanie Laure, Jevin Isidore, Kerlan Martial, Dyondre Taylor, Eardley Dupres, Kurdney Constantine, Dishon Rampal, Rydell Baptiste, Jermain Harding, Delan Martial

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Ackeem Auguste, Johnnel Eugene, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette

VFNR and CCMH had an exciting match last year where Castries have marked their dominance over Vieux Fort. They beat them with a huge margin of 61 runs. After that encounter, both sides will be facing off each other for the first time. Let’s see if Castries defeat Fort again in the upcoming match or will Fort will take their revenge on them for defeating them earlier. For live scores and toss winner results, follow our site.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
5
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top