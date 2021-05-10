VFNR vs ME Live Score St. Lucia T10 2021 Playing 11 Toss Winner Micoud Eagles vs Vieux Fort North Raider







Another match of the most prestigious cricket league St. Lucia T10 2021 has lasted its next match of VFNR vs ME. The thriving cricket tournament is attracting the attention of all cricket enthusiasts. Currently, most of the cricket leagues have been postponed due to an ongoing crisis. There are a hand full of the league going on and St Lucia T10 is one of them. Alongside jaw-dropping matches, this is another reason behind the swift fame of the league. While coming back to the match this will be the 21st match scheduled between Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Micoud Eagles.

It commenced on 30th April 2021 along with a total of 12 teams competing in the league. Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia has determined for all the enlisted face-offs the tournament. So, according to the reports of the previous matches, the pitch of the venue is favourable to both. It will support batsmen and bowlers at the same time. But as it will be the first match of the day bowlers have to struggle a bit.

League: St. Lucia T10 2021

Teams: VFNR vs ME

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Date & Day: 10 May 2021, Monday

Timings: 9 PM

As far as we examine both the teams, we came to know that Micoud Eagles are the current league dominator. The team is invincible so far in the league by ruling all of its matches. It has engaged in a total of 5 matches since the league and never lost even a single match. It is on a winning streak and it doesn’t seem easy to break the winning streak of the team.

Micoud Eagles Playing XI: Garvin Serieux Jr., Shervin Charles, Mullen Sammy, Travis Gifford, Tarasque Edward, Micheal Charles, Darren Sammy Jr., Shem Paul, Kustom Jules, Earvin Frederick, Garvey Mitchel.

While coming to Vieux Fort North Raider, the team is giving a lurid performance in the league. It has played in a total of 3 matches and didn’t manage to succeed even in one of them. It underperformed in all three matches and standing last in the point table. It would be a hard nut to crack for the team to win the upcoming match against Micoud Eagles.

VFNR Playing XI: Curtly Johnny, Al Prince, Ricky Hippolyte, Ernell Sexius, Junior Peter, David Naitram, Christon Fanis, Chris Pamphile, Joshua Mann, Kurt Edward, Shawn August.

Well as we have seen that this is between the strongest one and the weakest one. As always the strongest one Micoud Clouds are holding all the cards. While VFNR has to cover the extra mile if they want to enhance their winning chances in the face-off. Well, the final result depends on the performance of the teams. Along with that, the probable players can also be changed by the officials before the beginning of the match.