VGB vs ANA Live Score Euroleague 2021 Team Prediction Lineup Top Picks & Preview

On Thursday, the team Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia is going to take part in the upcoming match of Euroleague 2021. Their opponent for this combat is Anadolu Efes Istanbul and they will play on April 1, starting at 10:30 PM IST. The VGB vs ANA face-off is going to take place at the venue of Fernando Buesa Arena, Vitoria-Gasteiz, in Spain.

Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia vs Anadolu Efes Istanbul Preview

As of now, the team Baskonia has played 32 matches in total and has won 18 games out of these. They are currently positioned at the seventh spot in the league table. The team Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia has played their last match against Panathinaikos, in which VGB won by 97-82 scores. Earlier this, the team VGB played against Gran Canaria but lost the game by 78-99 scores. Meanwhile, the team Anadolu Efes has played against Real Madrid in their last match, which was a victory for ANA by 108-83 scores. Before this match, the team has played against Petkim Spor and won by 87-80 scores. The team Anadolu Efes is placed at the third spot in the league table after winning 21 matches from their last played 32 games.

VGB vs ANA Team Squads

Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia Squads

Sander Raieste, Arturs Kurucs, Alec Peters, Joseba Querejeta, Achille Polonara, Rokas Giedraitis, Luca Vildoza, Tadas Sedekerskis, Pierria Henry, Tonye Jekiri, Zoran Dragic, Youssoupha Fall, Ilimane Diop, Pape Abdou Badji, Pape Ablaye Sigonti, , Ondrej Hanzlik, Pavel Savkov

Anadolu Efes Istanbul Squads

James Anderson, Bryant Kevin Dunston Jr, Adrien Rene Moerman, Bugrahan Tuncer, Sertac Sanli, Shane Larkin, Chris Singleton, Vasilije Micic, Krunoslav Simon, Erten Gazi, Yigitcan Saybir, Mustafa Kurtuldum, Tarik Sezgun, Enes Bayraktar, Tibor Pleiss, Tolga Gecim , Rodrigue Beaubois, Dogus Balbay

Winner Prediction

The team Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia in their last five encounters against Anadolu Efes Istanbul did an exceptional job. The team VGB has won four matches while ANA has won only one match from these five games. As far as their current form is concerned, the team VGB has won four games and lost only one match (WLWWW) in their past five face-offs. Meanwhile, the team ANA has also gained success in four matches and faced defeat in one game. Their form in the last five games is WWWWL. As of now, the team ANA is placed at third position while VGB is at 7th position in the league table. It seems like that ANA has the upper hand and more winning chances in the upcoming match as well.

