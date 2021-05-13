ENTERTAINMENT

Vibha Bhagat tests positive for COVID-19 after Rajev Paul

Telly Updates

We know how many actors and actresses have tested positive for COVID-19. Just a few days ago we read that actor Rajev Paul tested positive for COVID-19. and now his co-actor, Vibha Bhagat from Sasural Simar Ka has also tested positive for the virus.

ETimes TV got in touch with her for the same and she said, “I got my test done after I experienced a mild headache. And after taking it for the third time, I tested positive. The country is in a situation of panic but I am trying to stay calm and positive.”

She lives alone in Mumbai and she is managing everything by herself. Talking about it, she said, “By the grace of God, I am blessed with friends who are taking real good care of me. Right from bringing me food to getting my medicines, they have taken up all responsibility. I come from a family of doctors and I knew about things. I am taking all my medications on time and taking rest which is the most important thing when a person is infected by this virus.”

She concluded, “One thing which I have understood is that COVID or no COVID, one needs to wear a mask and sanitise frequently. People are going through a state of panic which is making the situation worse and I request everyone to understand that keeping calm is important. What my doctors have told me is that if I keep my mind full of positive thoughts I will recover soon! I’m hoping to recover soon and get back to work.”

Related Items:

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
40
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
27
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top