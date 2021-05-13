Vibha Bhagat tests positive for COVID-19 after Rajev Paul

We know how many actors and actresses have tested positive for COVID-19. Just a few days ago we read that actor Rajev Paul tested positive for COVID-19. and now his co-actor, Vibha Bhagat from Sasural Simar Ka has also tested positive for the virus.

ETimes TV got in touch with her for the same and she said, “I got my test done after I experienced a mild headache. And after taking it for the third time, I tested positive. The country is in a situation of panic but I am trying to stay calm and positive.”

She lives alone in Mumbai and she is managing everything by herself. Talking about it, she said, “By the grace of God, I am blessed with friends who are taking real good care of me. Right from bringing me food to getting my medicines, they have taken up all responsibility. I come from a family of doctors and I knew about things. I am taking all my medications on time and taking rest which is the most important thing when a person is infected by this virus.”

She concluded, “One thing which I have understood is that COVID or no COVID, one needs to wear a mask and sanitise frequently. People are going through a state of panic which is making the situation worse and I request everyone to understand that keeping calm is important. What my doctors have told me is that if I keep my mind full of positive thoughts I will recover soon! I’m hoping to recover soon and get back to work.”