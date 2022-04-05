Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Greenville

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in Greenville on Friday afternoon.

During his visit, Harris was welcomed by Congressman Benny Thompson (D-Miss.) and Greenville Mayor Eric Simmons and stopped at Joyce’s Fabrics and Sewing Center, where he spoke to community members about small businesses in the community.

After stopping there, he commented on the impact of the current administration on small businesses and communities within the state of Magnolia.

“We know why this is important, of course, the topic today is: Small businesses need to reach their customers. They need to buy supplies, even run their own cash register. .and having all of that would help…