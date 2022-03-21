ENTERTAINMENT

Vicky Jain, who has been living in the house of wife Ankita Lokhande for 2 years, reacted – Vicky Jain admits to live in Ankita Lokhande home Ghar Jamai past two years tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Ankita’s flat could not be completed yet
  • Couple is seen in smart pair

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are now each other’s. The great bonding of the couple is seen everywhere. Couples keep enjoying each other’s company, then whatever the place may be. Both are seen in the TV show Superhit Jodi. Both were in discussion about their relationship even before marriage. Ankita never hid her relationship with Vicky. Ankita has always been sharing photos with Vicky on social media. Most of the times Vicky is found in the photo at Ankita’s house. Now Vicky has also accepted this thing and has reacted on it.

Vicky is at Ankita’s house

The actor told that now after marriage, he and Ankita are going to shift to a new flat. But his work is not complete yet. In such a situation, Vicky is currently living at Ankita’s house. The actor said on this – We have taken a new flat and its repairing work is going on now. Due to the pandemic, the renovation work in the house has not been completed yet. Because of this we are not able to shift to our new house.

Why did Ankita Lokhande get married? Said- ‘To party and spend money’

Vicky further said- I am still living at Ankita’s house like a housewife. Whenever I come to Mumbai, I stay at Ankita’s house. You guys should ask this question to Ankita that how does she feel that I have been using her house for the last 2 years, using her stuff. Ankita also reacted to this. He said on this – We feel that we will get the husband-wife feeling in the true sense when we start living together in our new house. I am going to be a very good housewife. I will handle everything well.

Mouni Roy was seen relaxing amidst the ocean waves in the moonlit night, looked gorgeous in a Thai high slit dress

Couple’s first Holi after marriage

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande got married on 14 December 2021. Both are currently participating in a show called Smart Jodi and are re-living the moments of their marriage. However, it has been only 3 months since the couple got married. Both will soon settle in their new house. Recently, the couple celebrated their first Holi after marriage. The photos and videos shared by the couple during this time.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

648
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
534
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
470
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
447
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
426
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
415
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
399
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
390
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
388
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top