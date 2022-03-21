Vicky Jain, who has been living in the house of wife Ankita Lokhande for 2 years, reacted – Vicky Jain admits to live in Ankita Lokhande home Ghar Jamai past two years tmov

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are now each other’s. The great bonding of the couple is seen everywhere. Couples keep enjoying each other’s company, then whatever the place may be. Both are seen in the TV show Superhit Jodi. Both were in discussion about their relationship even before marriage. Ankita never hid her relationship with Vicky. Ankita has always been sharing photos with Vicky on social media. Most of the times Vicky is found in the photo at Ankita’s house. Now Vicky has also accepted this thing and has reacted on it.

Vicky is at Ankita’s house

The actor told that now after marriage, he and Ankita are going to shift to a new flat. But his work is not complete yet. In such a situation, Vicky is currently living at Ankita’s house. The actor said on this – We have taken a new flat and its repairing work is going on now. Due to the pandemic, the renovation work in the house has not been completed yet. Because of this we are not able to shift to our new house.

Why did Ankita Lokhande get married? Said- ‘To party and spend money’

Vicky further said- I am still living at Ankita’s house like a housewife. Whenever I come to Mumbai, I stay at Ankita’s house. You guys should ask this question to Ankita that how does she feel that I have been using her house for the last 2 years, using her stuff. Ankita also reacted to this. He said on this – We feel that we will get the husband-wife feeling in the true sense when we start living together in our new house. I am going to be a very good housewife. I will handle everything well.

Mouni Roy was seen relaxing amidst the ocean waves in the moonlit night, looked gorgeous in a Thai high slit dress

Couple’s first Holi after marriage

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande got married on 14 December 2021. Both are currently participating in a show called Smart Jodi and are re-living the moments of their marriage. However, it has been only 3 months since the couple got married. Both will soon settle in their new house. Recently, the couple celebrated their first Holi after marriage. The photos and videos shared by the couple during this time.