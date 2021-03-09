ENTERTAINMENT

Vicky Kaushal as Lakshmana in Prabhas Adipurush

Posted on
Loading...
Vicky Kaushal as Lakshmana in Prabhas Adipurush
Vicky Kaushal as Lakshmana in Prabhas Adipurush

The Ramayana and the Mahabharata seem to be the latest favorites of our filmmakers. It is known that Prabhas is all set to play the role of Lord Ram in the upcoming film Adipurush, which will be starring by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. Now according to the latest buzz in the film industry, Bollywood actors Vicky kaushal Has been planted in Radiance And Om Raut’s film Adipurush and he will be seen in the role of Laxman.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The film is an adaptation of Adipurush Ramayana, with Prabhas as Lord Rama, while Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying Ravana-Lankesh. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan said in an interview that the film Adipurush sparked controversy in the month of December last year to show the human side of the film Ravana. Kriti Sanon will reclaim the goddess Sita Devi in ​​this big budget film.

Loading...

After immense criticism, the actor issued an apology. Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer film Adipurush is currently on the floor.

Loading...

Vicky Kaushal rose to fame by playing supporting roles in Razi and Sanju, which released in 2018 and was the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. He was also in the Netflix films Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories. Vicky Kaushal was also seen playing the role of a military officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Currently he is busy with the upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
939
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
863
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
755
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
714
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
692
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });