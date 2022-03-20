ENTERTAINMENT

Vicky Kaushal’s awesome look in shirtless photo, fitness mantra given to fans – vicky kaushal shirtless photo fitness workout upcoming films katrina kaif husband tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Vicky flaunts fit body
  • Actor’s shirtless photo goes viral

Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood’s most handsome and charming actors, may have got married. But even today his female fans lose heart at a glimpse of him. Even a casual photo post of Vicky collects millions of likes. Now he has shared a shirtless photo of himself, on which anyone can lose heart.

In this picture, Vicky is seen flaunting his body fitness. In a bearded, shirtless pose, Vicky captioned his photo as ‘shed a lot of sweat’. With this, he has given fitness mantra to the fans. This photo of Vicky is quite viral on the fan page. Even four days ago, Vicky shared his shirtless photo. He shared his black and white selfie with chain around his neck and mobile in hand.

Bachchhan Paandey box office collection Day 2: The magic of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ did not work at the box office, collections declined on the second day

vicky kaushal insta story

Vicky-Katrina’s dinner date with family

On Saturday, Vicky and Katrina went on a dinner date with their family. Vicky’s parents and Katrina’s mother were together on this dinner date. The couple along with their parents were spotted giving small poses to the paparazzi. Katrina wore a denim look on a dinner date. She wore a denim shirt and a matching denim mini skirt. The mother of the actress was seen in a white top and black palazzo pants. On the other hand, Vicky’s mother appeared in a salwar suit.

Kriti Sanon looked beautiful in a dress of four thousand, but heels of one lakh robbed the limelight

This is Vicky’s upcoming movies

Vicky was last seen in the film Sardar Udham Singh. His look and real acting in this film touched the hearts of the people. He received a lot of praise. In his upcoming films, Govinda Mera Naam is the film. In this, he will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he is working with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s film.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

646
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
532
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
468
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
445
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
425
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
413
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
398
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
388
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
387
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top