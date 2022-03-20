Vicky Kaushal’s awesome look in shirtless photo, fitness mantra given to fans – vicky kaushal shirtless photo fitness workout upcoming films katrina kaif husband tmov

Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood’s most handsome and charming actors, may have got married. But even today his female fans lose heart at a glimpse of him. Even a casual photo post of Vicky collects millions of likes. Now he has shared a shirtless photo of himself, on which anyone can lose heart.

In this picture, Vicky is seen flaunting his body fitness. In a bearded, shirtless pose, Vicky captioned his photo as ‘shed a lot of sweat’. With this, he has given fitness mantra to the fans. This photo of Vicky is quite viral on the fan page. Even four days ago, Vicky shared his shirtless photo. He shared his black and white selfie with chain around his neck and mobile in hand.

Vicky-Katrina’s dinner date with family

On Saturday, Vicky and Katrina went on a dinner date with their family. Vicky’s parents and Katrina’s mother were together on this dinner date. The couple along with their parents were spotted giving small poses to the paparazzi. Katrina wore a denim look on a dinner date. She wore a denim shirt and a matching denim mini skirt. The mother of the actress was seen in a white top and black palazzo pants. On the other hand, Vicky’s mother appeared in a salwar suit.

This is Vicky’s upcoming movies

Vicky was last seen in the film Sardar Udham Singh. His look and real acting in this film touched the hearts of the people. He received a lot of praise. In his upcoming films, Govinda Mera Naam is the film. In this, he will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he is working with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s film.