Vicky Phelan is ‘happy to be on his feet and boy, does it feel good’

After a hiatus of just two weeks from her regular social media updates, Vicky Phelan took some time out of her day on Wednesday to reassure her followers that she’s doing as well as can be expected.

In early March, Ms Phelan revealed she had spent time at Milford Care Center in Limerick after suffering complications from her radiotherapy treatment and would be stepping back to focus on spending time with her family and friends .