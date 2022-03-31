Vicky Phelan leaves special video message for Charlie Bird ahead of fundraising

Cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has left a special message for his friend Charlie Bird as he prepares to take his Climb with Charlie Challenge this weekend.

Vicky had initially planned to accompany Krogh Patrick to support Charlie and thousands of people marched across the country to raise money for the Irish Motor Neuron Association and Pieta House.

But the publicist has revealed that it is taking her too much pain to travel.

Vicky explained on his Instagram with one of his video updates: “Hello everyone, I just wanted to do a video update today – and I really wanted to do this because it’s a special weekend for Charlie Bird. The climb is on. Has been…