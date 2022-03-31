Vicky Phelan says she is now in ‘manageable pain’ in positive social media update as she enjoys afternoon tea with her mother

Vicky Phelan has shared a positive update on social media, revealing that he is now in “manageable pain” with beautiful pictures of him having afternoon tea at a five-star hotel.

The 46-year-old CervicalCheck campaigner took a break from social media during March, after suffering serious complications following a course of radiotherapy in February. At the time she admitted that during her cancer treatment, she had “never been in so much pain”.

However, in an update on Wednesday, Vicky announced that she was walking on her “two legs” without the help of a gym frame or wheelchair.

The mother-in-law posted a series of pictures wearing a bright pink blazer, floral skirt and white runner as she celebrated her mom and godmother’s birthday with a “fantastic” afternoon tea at Adare…