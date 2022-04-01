Cervical cancer campaigner and patient advocate Vicky Phelan has revealed that her mom and dad, along with her sister and her two brothers, will be climbing Krog Patrick on Saturday, with former RT journalist Charlie Bird instead of him.

Thousands of people are expected to descend on mountains and hills across the country in around 200 planned walks to raise awareness about people suffering from incurable diseases like Motor Neuron Disease (MND) and all who are going through difficult times.

Byrd, one-time RTE chief reporter, was diagnosed with MND late last year and committed to Krogh Patrick’s hiking trip to Mayo to uncover the disease.

Other big names committed to climbing with the 73-year-old are singer Danielle O’Donnell and The Late Late Show’s Ryan Tubridi. M / s…