Victim of Carrigaline stabbing named as Shane Murphy (27)

Gardai, who is investigating the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old man at his home in Carrigaline, Cork, has suspended interrogation of an arrested man to allow him to receive medical treatment.

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing at Shane Murphy’s home at Sea View Avenue arrested a 42-year-old man at Passage West in Cork shortly after 8 a.m. this morning.

The man was arrested under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act for questioning about the fatal attack on Mr. Murphy as well as the attack that grievously injured Mr. Murphy’s father, Veshi (75).

