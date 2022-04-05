Victim’s father asks Eric Zemor for help [VIDEO]

The death of Jeremy Cohen, a thirty-year-old Judaist youth attacked and then knocked down from a tram, sparked a wave of political outrage. The victim’s father spoke on BFMTV.

“Why is no media, no politician, no member of the government talking about the death of Jeremy Cohen, who is beaten up by scum?” Reconquest candidate Eric Zemor was outraged on Twitter yesterday. The polemist has since made the legal matter a political one, accusing the media and the political class of silencing the youth’s aggression. Since then, the tragedy that happened on February 16 has aroused deep feelings. The death of Jeremy Cohen, after passing under a tram, in Bobigny …