Victor Enibe tells Everton to sack or step down Frank Lampard

Victor Enibe tells Everton to sack or step down Frank Lampard

Viktor Aeneichbe is confident Everton will be relegated from the Premier League unless they sack manager Frank Lampard.

Former Everton forward Enebe watched on television as Lampard’s team went 3-2 on Wednesday against fellow struggler Burnley to lead 2-1.

Everton led at half-time after two Richardson penalties and the game turned in their favor after Nathan Collins’ opener.


Read Full News