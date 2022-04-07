Victor Enibe tells Everton to sack or step down Frank Lampard

Viktor Aeneichbe is confident Everton will be relegated from the Premier League unless they sack manager Frank Lampard.

Former Everton forward Enebe watched on television as Lampard’s team went 3-2 on Wednesday against fellow struggler Burnley to lead 2-1.

Everton led at half-time after two Richardson penalties and the game turned in their favor after Nathan Collins’ opener.

But Jay Rodriguez equalized on 57 minutes before Maxwell Cornett put Burnley ahead on 85 minutes.

Lampard reacted by bringing in striker Salomon Rondon for Mason Holgate playing in midfield on 87 minutes.

The latency of this replacement didn’t impress Anichebe, who took to Instagram to rant.

On Lampard’s option, Aenechbe wrote: “Too late. Should have brought him to 10 …