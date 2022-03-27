Victoria Beckham pays tribute to mother on Mother’s Day

British singer and songwriter Victoria Beckham paid tribute to her mother Jackie Adams on Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 27.

Victoria shared a lovely photo with her mother to wish everyone a ‘Happy Mother’s Day’.

She added, “When @jackie.adams_ takes it to the feet of fashion! Happy Mother’s Day!!.”

Victoria Beckham also shared the same photo with mom in her Insta stories, saying, “Thank you all for Jackie Adams. So lucky to have you.”

The British singer also took to Instagram and posted adorable pictures with her family.

In the caption of the post, Mother The singer says, “Happy Mother’s Day xx kisses to all the mummies” followed by several heart emojis.