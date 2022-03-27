Victoria Beckham reveals she posts photo of daughter Harper drinking

Victoria Beckham shared a picture of her 10-year-old daughter drinking. The former Spice Girl clarified that it was the juice in Harper’s glass and not the wine as she posted a photo of herself and her youngest child smiling side-by-side on her Instagram to mark Mother’s Day.

Both mother and daughter held wine glasses in front of their faces as they smiled for the camera. Victoria wore a stunning strappy leopard-print dress with a polished metallic manicure, while Harper posed in a ruffled white dress.

Victoria wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mummies xx kisses, @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @davidbeckham #HarperSeven.” And she added a string of pink heart emojis.

Read more: Charlotte Dawson fans…