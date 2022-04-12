Victoria Beckham welcomes Nicola Peltz to family after marriage

David and Victoria Beckham have officially welcomed Nicola Peltz into their family.

The longtime couple shared the first official photo of the newlyweds from Vogue via Instagram and penned a loving message for their son Brooklyn and his wife.

“Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Beckham Welcome to the X family X,” Posh Spice captioned her post.

“Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham ️Welcome to the family @nicolaannepeltz,” wrote the former football star. “Love you bust ️ @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham ️ @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ️.”

The 23-year-old wannabe chef and 27-year-old Peltz tied the knot over the weekend in a star-studded affair at their father Nelson Peltz’s multimillion-dollar Palm Beach, Fla.


