It’s been three years since Ontario’s historic Around the Bay Road Race took the streets of Hamilton. On March 27, 3,500 runners were greeted with cold, foggy and snowy conditions on the shores of Hamilton’s Bay. Kingston, Ontario Native kevin coffee Came out on top to win the 30K in 1:40:10. Victoria Quotes 1:50:01, three minutes ahead of the field, was the first woman to cross the finish line.

30k women’s winner Victoria Coates from Hamilton pic.twitter.com/KA1ghrfOg1 — Bay Race 30k (@bayracerun) March 27, 2022

Mother Nature was not kind to the thousands of runners who lined up for the 126th race of North America’s oldest road race. Sub-zero temperatures and winds up to 40 km/h made the road difficult for many people along Hamilton’s Bay. Coffee…