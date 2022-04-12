Four female swimmers in black swim suits raise their hands in the air and cheer after a win

Victoria confirmed as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games with regional centers to host most events

Victoria has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with regional parts of the state scheduled to host most of the events.

Regional centers will be set up in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland, with athletes’ villages set up in each centre.

The opening ceremony will be held at the MCG in Melbourne, with the rest of the events being held in the regions.

Shepparton will also host sporting and cultural events as part of the Games.

Premier Daniel Andrews said that the game


