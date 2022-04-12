Victoria confirmed as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games with regional centers to host most events

Victoria has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with regional parts of the state scheduled to host most of the events.

Regional centers will be set up in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland, with athletes’ villages set up in each centre.

Shepparton will also host sporting and cultural events as part of the Games.

Premier Daniel Andrews said that the game…